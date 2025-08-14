Cash and Heroin Seizure Rocks India-Myanmar Border

In a significant operation, authorities near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram have made a major breakthrough. On a tip-off, two individuals were intercepted with Rs 68 lakh in cash by the Assam Rifles in Champhai district.

The duo, Joseph Lalthansanga and Vanlalruati, failed to provide a credible reason for possessing such a large sum, leading to their arrest and handover to police.

In a related operation, Assam Rifles seized 94.6 grams of heroin valued at Rs 78 lakh, underscoring the ongoing efforts to tackle illicit activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)