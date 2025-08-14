Left Menu

Cash and Heroin Seizure Rocks India-Myanmar Border

Two individuals were arrested with Rs 68 lakh in cash near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, with no valid explanation for the funds. Subsequently, Assam Rifles recovered 94.6g of heroin worth Rs 78 lakh. Both incidents point to increased vigilance and operations to curb illegal activities near the border.

Aizawl | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:49 IST
In a significant operation, authorities near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram have made a major breakthrough. On a tip-off, two individuals were intercepted with Rs 68 lakh in cash by the Assam Rifles in Champhai district.

The duo, Joseph Lalthansanga and Vanlalruati, failed to provide a credible reason for possessing such a large sum, leading to their arrest and handover to police.

In a related operation, Assam Rifles seized 94.6 grams of heroin valued at Rs 78 lakh, underscoring the ongoing efforts to tackle illicit activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

