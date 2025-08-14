China Steps In to Ease Thai-Cambodian Border Tensions

China has expressed its willingness to support Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their ongoing border dispute, offering assistance in line with the wishes of both countries. This was articulated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during meetings with Thai and Cambodian counterparts, advocating for dialogue and improved relations.

The meetings took place alongside the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Yunnan province, highlighting China's interest in fostering regional stability. Wang Yi further indicated China's readiness to aid in landmine clearance in disputed areas and urged the reopening of border crossings.

Moreover, China conveyed ambitions to accelerate a railway project with Thailand and encouraged economic collaboration. In discussions with Cambodia, emphasis was placed on maintaining political stability and addressing cross-border crime, including gambling and wire fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)