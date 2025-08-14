Controversial Settlement Plans: West Bank at the Crossroads

In a controversial move, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has announced the commencement of construction on a long-delayed settlement that could further fragment the West Bank, drawing widespread condemnation from the Palestinian government and international allies.

The settlement, located in Maale Adumim, would effectively divide the West Bank, undermining the viability of a Palestinian state — a goal opposed by U.S., European powers, and global human rights organizations.

Critics argue the settlement activity, intensified since the recent Gaza crisis, defies international law and risks further isolating Israel on the global stage, with several Western nations imposing sanctions and warning against the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)