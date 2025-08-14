Controversial Settlement Plans: West Bank at the Crossroads
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the revival of a settlement plan that Palestinian groups and international allies condemn as illegal. The construction in Maale Adumim aims to divide the West Bank, threatening peace efforts. Critics, including human rights organizations and global powers, warn of exacerbating regional tensions.
In a controversial move, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has announced the commencement of construction on a long-delayed settlement that could further fragment the West Bank, drawing widespread condemnation from the Palestinian government and international allies.
The settlement, located in Maale Adumim, would effectively divide the West Bank, undermining the viability of a Palestinian state — a goal opposed by U.S., European powers, and global human rights organizations.
Critics argue the settlement activity, intensified since the recent Gaza crisis, defies international law and risks further isolating Israel on the global stage, with several Western nations imposing sanctions and warning against the move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Considers Skipping G20 in South Africa Amid Rising Tensions
Trump Talks Tough on Trade: Deal with India Not Yet Finalized
Trump Pushes for Unsealing Epstein-Maxwell Grand Jury Testimony
Trump's Claims Ignite Political Tensions: India Rebukes Alleged Ceasefire Mediation
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.