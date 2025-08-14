Left Menu

Erik Prince's Decade-Long Plan for Security and Tax Collection in Haiti

Erik Prince, a major Trump supporter and security executive, plans to maintain Vectus Global's presence in Haiti for ten years to tackle gangs and eventually aid in tax collection. Vectus will deploy drones and specialized forces to stabilize key areas and help design a new tax system for imported goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:58 IST
Erik Prince's Decade-Long Plan for Security and Tax Collection in Haiti

In a bold move, private security firm Vectus Global, led by Erik Prince, eyes a decade-long commitment in Haiti. The plan involves combating the country's notorious gangs and overseeing a revamped tax collection system.

Under an agreement with the Haitian government, Vectus aims to stabilize security within a year through strategic deployments. The firm intends to pave the way for a new tax system on imports between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Despite potential controversy, Prince's strategy includes deploying snipers and specialists to wrest control from gangs. The move comes amid Haiti's ongoing struggles with insecurity and unstable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025