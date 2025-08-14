Erik Prince's Decade-Long Plan for Security and Tax Collection in Haiti

In a bold move, private security firm Vectus Global, led by Erik Prince, eyes a decade-long commitment in Haiti. The plan involves combating the country's notorious gangs and overseeing a revamped tax collection system.

Under an agreement with the Haitian government, Vectus aims to stabilize security within a year through strategic deployments. The firm intends to pave the way for a new tax system on imports between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Despite potential controversy, Prince's strategy includes deploying snipers and specialists to wrest control from gangs. The move comes amid Haiti's ongoing struggles with insecurity and unstable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)