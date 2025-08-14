Left Menu

Delhi's Call for Respectful National Flag Disposal

Delhi civic bodies urge residents to handle national flags with respect post-Independence Day. Proper disposal or safekeeping is encouraged, aligned with the Flag Code of India. Authorities plan to appoint nodal officers for oversight, ensuring adherence to legal and respectful practices regarding flags.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has urged residents to ensure that national flags used during Independence Day celebrations are disposed of with respect and in accordance with the Flag Code of India. The initiative aims to prevent disrespectful handling of the flags after the events.

MCD officials emphasized the importance of not discarding the flags inappropriately. Residents unable to handle the flags respectfully themselves are encouraged to hand them over to local zonal offices for proper disposal or safekeeping.

To facilitate this process, a nodal officer will be appointed to oversee the collection and management of flags, emphasizing the need for continued regard for the nation's symbol beyond the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

