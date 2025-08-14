Delhi's Call for Respectful National Flag Disposal

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has urged residents to ensure that national flags used during Independence Day celebrations are disposed of with respect and in accordance with the Flag Code of India. The initiative aims to prevent disrespectful handling of the flags after the events.

MCD officials emphasized the importance of not discarding the flags inappropriately. Residents unable to handle the flags respectfully themselves are encouraged to hand them over to local zonal offices for proper disposal or safekeeping.

To facilitate this process, a nodal officer will be appointed to oversee the collection and management of flags, emphasizing the need for continued regard for the nation's symbol beyond the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)