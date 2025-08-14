Unfulfilled Promises: Assam Accord's Legacy and the CAA Controversy

Four decades since the historic Assam Accord was signed to end a six-year anti-foreigner agitation, the central goal of eliminating illegal immigrants remains unrealized, according to student leaders and political parties. The Accord capped an era of strife but, four decades on, it stands as a constant reminder of unfulfilled promises.

Illegal immigration remains a highly contentious issue in Assam's political and social discourse, with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) adding fuel to the fire. Originally, the Accord aimed to remove those arriving in Assam after March 25, 1971, from electoral rolls and ensure their deportation, yet leaders claim little progress.

Various political figures, including AASU, criticize both state and central governments for their failure to fully implement the Accord. The introduction of the CAA, seen by some as undermining the Accord's objectives, has further complicated the issue, particularly in light of ongoing debates over the Justice Sharma Committee's recommendations and demands from various student and political bodies.