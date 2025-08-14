Left Menu

Unfulfilled Promises: Assam Accord's Legacy and the CAA Controversy

Four decades after the Assam Accord aimed to eliminate illegal immigrants, the promise remains unfulfilled, sparking controversies and political turmoil. The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act further complicates the issue, as political parties and student leaders demand the Accord's full implementation while challenging the BJP's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:13 IST
Unfulfilled Promises: Assam Accord's Legacy and the CAA Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four decades since the historic Assam Accord was signed to end a six-year anti-foreigner agitation, the central goal of eliminating illegal immigrants remains unrealized, according to student leaders and political parties. The Accord capped an era of strife but, four decades on, it stands as a constant reminder of unfulfilled promises.

Illegal immigration remains a highly contentious issue in Assam's political and social discourse, with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) adding fuel to the fire. Originally, the Accord aimed to remove those arriving in Assam after March 25, 1971, from electoral rolls and ensure their deportation, yet leaders claim little progress.

Various political figures, including AASU, criticize both state and central governments for their failure to fully implement the Accord. The introduction of the CAA, seen by some as undermining the Accord's objectives, has further complicated the issue, particularly in light of ongoing debates over the Justice Sharma Committee's recommendations and demands from various student and political bodies.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025