Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Nomination Controversy

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday gave the petitioner extended time to file a rejoinder to the Ministry of Home Affairs' affidavit concerning the nomination of five members to the J&K Assembly. The hearing is scheduled for September 26.

The Ministry stated in its affidavit that the J&K lieutenant governor's discretion to appoint assembly members is essential to ensure inclusivity and representation of all communities. It clarified that these powers do not require the council of ministers' advice.

The affidavit came in response to Congress leader Ravinder Sharma's plea, which challenges the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act. The High Court, comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, accepted the plea for more time, allowing the rejoinder to be filed before the next hearing.

