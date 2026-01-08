Andhra govt to set up 175 MSME parks across all assembly constituencies

The Andhra Pradesh government will set up 175 MSME parks in three phases, with one park planned in each Assembly constituency, an official said on Thursday.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said 55 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises parks are planned in the first phase, of which 16 have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid for another 39.

''MSME parks are being established across the state to create large-scale employment opportunities for youth through micro, small and medium enterprises,'' Vijayanand said in a press release.

Under the second phase, MSME parks are planned in 45 constituencies. Of these, three have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid for 42 parks, he said.

In the third phase, 75 MSME parks will be established by the end of the month. Vijayanand noted that land for six parks has already been handed over to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

The chief secretary directed district collectors to expedite land identification for the remaining parks to ensure MSME parks are established in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

He also instructed officials to fast-track the grounding of projects signed at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 held in Visakhapatnam and ensure the prompt implementation of decisions taken during the recent district collectors' meeting.

