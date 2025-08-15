Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Mississippi Social Media Age Law Amid Rising Concerns

The Supreme Court has refused to block a Mississippi law regulating children's use of social media during ongoing litigation. NetChoice argues the law infringes privacy and free expression. Despite privacy concerns, supporters claim age verification curbs social media harm. Similar laws face legal challenges across the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:09 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Mississippi Social Media Age Law Amid Rising Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to halt the enforcement of a Mississippi law targeting children's social media usage while legal proceedings continue. This decision marks a significant moment as concerns over young people's online activity gain national attention. The law mandates age verification for social media users.

The tech industry group NetChoice, which counts major companies like Google and Meta among its members, challenged the law, claiming it violates privacy rights and limits free speech. Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted the group's potential for success in proving the law unconstitutional but upheld the decision due to insufficient evidence of harm.

Parents and some teenagers support such regulations, citing social media's impact on youth mental health. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch argues that age verification could prevent dangers like sexual abuse and trafficking. The debate is part of a broader wave of legal battles over similar laws nationwide.

