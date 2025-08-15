Cannabis-Laced Street Snacks Uncovered in Lucknow
Lucknow Police arrested a street vendor for allegedly mixing cannabis in snacks. Pramod Sahu was seized in Mohanlalganj for embedding cannabis in dishes like chutney. Separately, three others were detained for cannabis distribution in school bags. A total of 4.7 kg were confiscated.
Lucknow Police have apprehended a street food vendor accused of lacing his snacks with cannabis, officials disclosed on Thursday.
From the suburbs of Mohanlalganj, Pramod Sahu, 42, operated a kiosk selling aloo tikki and boiled eggs, with some dishes allegedly tainted with cannabis for select customers.
The case coincided with the arrest of three individuals by Nagram police for cannabis distribution near transit and educational locations, leading to the seizure of 4.7 kilograms of the substance.
