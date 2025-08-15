Left Menu

South Korea's Diplomatic Moves: Restoring the September 19 Military Agreement

South Korea aims to restore a military agreement with North Korea to ease border tensions, President Lee Jae Myung stated. His government seeks renewed dialogue with Pyongyang and improved ties with Japan, following historical disputes. South Korea and the U.S. delayed joint exercises to reduce friction with the North.

Updated: 15-08-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:57 IST
South Korea's Diplomatic Moves: Restoring the September 19 Military Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korea plans to restore a military pact with North Korea, according to President Lee Jae Myung.

The agreement, initially established in 2018, aims to mitigate tensions along the heavily fortified border between the two countries, which remain technically at war.

Lee emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation with Pyongyang while also advocating for a pragmatic approach in improving Seoul's relations with Tokyo.

