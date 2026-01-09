Lebanon Gears Up for Offshore Gas Exploration Amid Border Tensions

Lebanon's government has entered into a landmark deal with an international consortium to explore gas reserves in an offshore area adjacent to Israel. The agreement comes in the wake of a 2022 maritime border pact between Lebanon and Israel.

The Energy Minister representing Lebanon, alongside officials from consortium partners TotalEnergies, ENI, and Qatar Energy, signed the deal at the government's headquarters in Beirut. The consortium plans to initiate a 1,200-square-kilometer 3D seismic survey to evaluate the area's potential for exploration.

This deal marks the latest effort by Lebanon, currently in the throes of an economic crisis, to harness its territorial waters' resources. Despite challenges in past explorations, stakeholders are optimistic about future prospects, particularly in Block 8. Recent developments also saw Hezbollah engaging in border conflicts with Israel, reflecting ongoing regional tensions.

