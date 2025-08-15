Left Menu

Stalin's Call for State Empowerment: Legal Action on Federalism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin advocates for legal measures to reclaim state powers usurped by central authorities, especially in education. During his Independence Day speech, he emphasized the need for states to retrieve their rightful powers for better federalism and urged preliminary legal steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:24 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for legal action to reclaim state powers that, he argues, have been usurped by the central government, especially in education.

Speaking on Independence Day, Stalin stressed that states must assert their rights to ensure a healthy federal structure.

He urged for legal steps to retrieve these powers, emphasizing that ongoing struggles to secure rightful funds from the Centre undermine federalism.

