Tripura's Strides: Crime Decline, Drug Seizures, and Development Initiatives
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a significant reduction in crime rates and strides in drug control. He emphasized the state's efforts against illegal immigration and highlighted tourism and job creation initiatives. Saha also noted tribal development under a World Bank-aided scheme to uplift socioeconomic conditions.
At the Independence Day event at Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala, Chief Minister Manik Saha reported a substantial decrease in crime rates in Tripura since 2023, with 19.4% fewer crimes recorded by 2024. This trend continued in the first five months of 2025, showing a 12.35% decline compared to the previous year.
Saha highlighted a remarkable increase in drug seizures, with a 106% rise in 2024 over the preceding year, alongside a 132% increase in drug destruction, showcasing Tripura's firm stance on narcotics eradication. The state's efforts to curb illegal immigration at the Bangladesh border were also praised.
The Chief Minister revealed various initiatives to revitalize tourism by upgrading sites with significant investment. Highlighting progress in job creation and tribal development, Saha referenced a World Bank-supported project worth Rs 1,400 crore aimed at improving tribal livelihoods. He underscored successes in filling government posts and organizing job fairs.
