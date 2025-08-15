Delhi High Court Prioritizes Child Welfare Over Parental Rights in Custody Case

The Delhi High Court has decisively ruled that in matters of child custody, the focus must be on the child's welfare rather than parental rights. This decision emphasizes a holistic approach considering the child's physical, emotional, moral, and educational needs.

In its ruling, the court stated that if a child is settled in a stable and nurturing environment, it is not prudent to disrupt this solely for financial superiority of the other parent. The judges Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar dismissed a petition requesting permanent custody, despite the father's claims of providing better stability.

The court backed the family court's comprehensive evaluation and recognized the child's comfort with the mother, noting that financial capacity alone should not overshadow the child's overall welfare.

