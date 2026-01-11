Bihar Minority Commission Calls for Action Against Mob Lynchings

The Bihar State Minority Commission is taking decisive action in response to a worrying surge in mob lynching incidents across the state. It has ordered the appointment of a senior police officer as a nodal officer in each district to ensure public safety and maintain peace. According to an official statement from Patna, the Commission is demanding immediate action from the state government over the troubling reports of such violent episodes.

Chairman Maulana Ghulam Rasool Balyawi has alerted Bihar's Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, citing alarming cases where mobs, incited by rumours and religious prejudices, target innocent individuals. Notable incidents include the tragic case of Mohammad Athar Hussain in Nalanda and similar attacks in Muzaffarpur and Madhubani districts, which highlight the endemic nature of this violence.

The Commission underscores the climate of fear these incidents foster within minority communities and stresses the erosion of public confidence in law enforcement. Emphasizing the 2018 Supreme Court directives, the Commission insists on the appointment of nodal officers, rapid lodging of FIRs, and punitive actions against perpetrators. It also calls for accountability of district officials who fail to comply with these directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)