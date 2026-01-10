Left Menu

Stability in Egypt: Inflation Holds Steady Amid Economic Measures

Egypt's urban consumer inflation remains unchanged at 12.3% in December, as reported by CAPMAS. Month-on-month urban consumer prices slightly increased by 0.2%, with annual food and beverage prices rising 1.5%. Despite predictions of a rise, inflation steadied thanks to financial support measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:35 IST
Stability in Egypt: Inflation Holds Steady Amid Economic Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's urban consumer inflation held steady at 12.3% in December, marking no change from November, according to data released by the statistics agency CAPMAS on Saturday.

Month-on-month, urban consumer prices saw a modest rise of 0.2% in December. Food and beverage prices increased by 1.5% annually, though they dipped by 0.7% on a monthly basis.

An earlier Reuters poll had anticipated headline inflation to edge up to 12.5%, largely due to stable food prices. However, inflation steadied after an unexpected drop following November. This stability is attributed to the effects of an $8 billion IMF financial support package agreed in March 2024, which has been instrumental in reducing inflation from a high of 38% in September 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia
2
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
3
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
4
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026