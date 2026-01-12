China Calls for Stability and Non-Interference Amid Iran Protests
China expressed hope for stability in Iran amidst ongoing protests, opposing foreign military intervention. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized respect for sovereignty and international law, responding to U.S. President Trump's warning of potential military involvement.
China has voiced hope that Iran can overcome its current challenges and maintain stability amid ongoing protests. The Chinese foreign ministry revealed their opposition to the use of force in international matters when addressing President Trump's threat of military intervention in Iran.
During a regular news briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted China's consistent stance against interference in other countries' affairs. The emphasis was on respecting national sovereignty and security under international law.
The situation in Iran continues to draw global attention, with China advocating for diplomatic solutions over threats or use of military force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
