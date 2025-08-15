Karnataka's Development Revolution: Siddaramaiah Unveils Bold Plans

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised concerns over alleged discrimination in the allocation of resources by the central government. Speaking at the 79th Independence Day event, Siddaramaiah emphasized how the state's unique 'Karnataka Model of Development' is gaining worldwide recognition for its effectiveness.

Highlighting the success of several welfare and guarantee schemes such as Anna Bhagya and Shakti, Siddaramaiah noted these initiatives have not only improved public welfare but also increased women's participation in the workforce by 23 percent. Over Rs 96,000 crore has been invested in these programs since May 2023.

The Chief Minister also addressed issues of wealth inequality and declining maternal mortality rates. He pointed out that despite the state's record agricultural output, challenges like insufficient urea supply remain. Siddaramaiah urged for collective efforts to combat communal violence, drug abuse, and the negative impact of mobile technology on youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)