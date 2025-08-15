Left Menu

Karnataka's Development Revolution: Siddaramaiah Unveils Bold Plans

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlights alleged discrimination in resource distribution from the Centre and introduces the 'Karnataka Model of Development'. He discusses the global praise for the state's guarantee schemes and emphasizes policies aimed at reducing wealth inequality and enhancing public welfare. Initiatives to boost economic growth and women's workforce participation are detailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:08 IST
Karnataka's Development Revolution: Siddaramaiah Unveils Bold Plans
Development
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised concerns over alleged discrimination in the allocation of resources by the central government. Speaking at the 79th Independence Day event, Siddaramaiah emphasized how the state's unique 'Karnataka Model of Development' is gaining worldwide recognition for its effectiveness.

Highlighting the success of several welfare and guarantee schemes such as Anna Bhagya and Shakti, Siddaramaiah noted these initiatives have not only improved public welfare but also increased women's participation in the workforce by 23 percent. Over Rs 96,000 crore has been invested in these programs since May 2023.

The Chief Minister also addressed issues of wealth inequality and declining maternal mortality rates. He pointed out that despite the state's record agricultural output, challenges like insufficient urea supply remain. Siddaramaiah urged for collective efforts to combat communal violence, drug abuse, and the negative impact of mobile technology on youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025