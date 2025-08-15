Left Menu

Assam's Chief Minister Warns of Demographic Shift: A Pledge for Indigenous Survival

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, warns of a potential future where 'unknown people' dominate the state unless residents act against encroachment and demographic changes. He advocates for safeguarding Assam's indigenous identity, highlighting the importance of not compromising with land rights and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful Independence Day address, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned against the looming threat of demographic shifts, urging Assamese people to resist the incursion of 'unknown people'—a veiled reference to infiltrators—who could disrupt the state's cultural fabric.

Sarma described past encroachments and demographic changes, warning that these could lead to an erosion of Assamese identity if immediate action isn't taken. He emphasized the importance of unity and vigilance, advocating for the clearing of illegally occupied lands.

The Chief Minister vowed to safeguard Assam's future by tightening land rights and preserving cultural integrity. He called for a collective pledge to ensure the state's leadership and identity remain in the hands of the indigenous population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

