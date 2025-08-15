Assam's Chief Minister Warns of Demographic Shift: A Pledge for Indigenous Survival
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, warns of a potential future where 'unknown people' dominate the state unless residents act against encroachment and demographic changes. He advocates for safeguarding Assam's indigenous identity, highlighting the importance of not compromising with land rights and cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful Independence Day address, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned against the looming threat of demographic shifts, urging Assamese people to resist the incursion of 'unknown people'—a veiled reference to infiltrators—who could disrupt the state's cultural fabric.
Sarma described past encroachments and demographic changes, warning that these could lead to an erosion of Assamese identity if immediate action isn't taken. He emphasized the importance of unity and vigilance, advocating for the clearing of illegally occupied lands.
The Chief Minister vowed to safeguard Assam's future by tightening land rights and preserving cultural integrity. He called for a collective pledge to ensure the state's leadership and identity remain in the hands of the indigenous population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Return of the Piprahwa Gems: A Triumph for India's Cultural Heritage
Heavy Security in Ajmer as Demolition Drives Target Forest Land Encroachments
Unlocking Cultural Heritage: The Impact of Geographical Indications in India
Reviving Tribal Glory: Celebrating Dard-Shina Community's Cultural Heritage
Indus Waters Conflict: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Stance on Cultural Heritage