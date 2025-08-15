Iron Ore Scandal: Karnataka MLA's Alleged Money Laundering Uncovered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the seizure of Rs 1.41 crore in cash, along with gold jewellery and bullion totaling 6.75 kg, from the home and bank lockers of Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

This case stems from accusations regarding the unlawful export of iron ore associated with the 59-year-old legislator. The investigation, based on a court conviction, involves searches across Karwar, Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi, targeting various companies linked to the alleged offenses.

Sail, convicted by a Bengaluru special court, is alleged to have colluded with business entities and Belekeri Port officials to illegally export iron ore, resulting in substantial financial losses. Despite his sentence being suspended by the Karnataka High Court last year, bank accounts and more evidence have been seized during the probes.