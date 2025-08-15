Left Menu

Iron Ore Scandal: Karnataka MLA's Alleged Money Laundering Uncovered

The Enforcement Directorate has seized significant cash and gold from Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail over alleged money laundering linked to illegal iron ore exports. Sail and several companies were convicted in a special court, while ongoing investigations reveal hefty government losses and frozen bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:08 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the seizure of Rs 1.41 crore in cash, along with gold jewellery and bullion totaling 6.75 kg, from the home and bank lockers of Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

This case stems from accusations regarding the unlawful export of iron ore associated with the 59-year-old legislator. The investigation, based on a court conviction, involves searches across Karwar, Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi, targeting various companies linked to the alleged offenses.

Sail, convicted by a Bengaluru special court, is alleged to have colluded with business entities and Belekeri Port officials to illegally export iron ore, resulting in substantial financial losses. Despite his sentence being suspended by the Karnataka High Court last year, bank accounts and more evidence have been seized during the probes.

