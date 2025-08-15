Trio Nabbed with Illegal Firearms in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, the Koparkhairne police have apprehended three men for possessing illegal firearms, including a country-made revolver and six live cartridges.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities detained the suspects near a public garden in Koparkhairne. Officers discovered the illicit items during a search, valued at Rs 36,000 collectively.

The detained individuals, identified as drivers Soutmaratan Prakash Singh and Abhay Bobby Rajput, along with farmer Pintu Sompal Kumar, are suspected of planning to sell the weapons. The police are actively investigating the weapons' origins and potential buyers, with an FIR lodged under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)