Milan Construction Scandal: Court Lifts House Arrests Amid Ongoing Investigation

A Milan court has freed a city councillor and two other local figures who were under house arrest for allegedly fast-tracking planning permits. This decision is part of an ongoing investigation causing a construction freeze in Italy's financial capital.

Giancarlo Tancredi, a council member, had resigned after calls for his arrest. Although he denies any wrongdoing, Tancredi remains under investigation. The court amended his arrest to a one-year ban on professional activities.

With the release of two other suspects and upcoming appeals, the case continues to unfold. Coima, a major developer affected by the scandal, has adjusted its board's powers for continuity. Milan's property market, which has surged since Expo 2015, faces challenges amid resident complaints about increased multi-storey buildings and permit fast-tracking abuses.