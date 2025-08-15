Left Menu

Milan Construction Scandal: Court Lifts House Arrests Amid Ongoing Investigation

A Milan court has freed a local councillor and two others from house arrest amid a construction permit scandal, changing the restrictions to professional bans. The investigation has paused construction activity in Milan since alleged abuses of permit fast-tracking came to light. All suspects deny wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:01 IST
Milan Construction Scandal: Court Lifts House Arrests Amid Ongoing Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A Milan court has freed a city councillor and two other local figures who were under house arrest for allegedly fast-tracking planning permits. This decision is part of an ongoing investigation causing a construction freeze in Italy's financial capital.

Giancarlo Tancredi, a council member, had resigned after calls for his arrest. Although he denies any wrongdoing, Tancredi remains under investigation. The court amended his arrest to a one-year ban on professional activities.

With the release of two other suspects and upcoming appeals, the case continues to unfold. Coima, a major developer affected by the scandal, has adjusted its board's powers for continuity. Milan's property market, which has surged since Expo 2015, faces challenges amid resident complaints about increased multi-storey buildings and permit fast-tracking abuses.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025