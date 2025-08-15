Gang Violence Strikes Again: Orebro Shooting Under Investigation

Two individuals were injured on Friday in a shooting near a mosque in Orebro, Sweden, in what police suspect may be a gang-related crime. Both victims have been hospitalized, but the severity of their injuries remains undisclosed, according to a police spokesperson.

The authorities are treating the case as attempted murder and are actively searching for a suspect, although no arrests have been made so far. Sweden has been plagued by gang-related violence for over a decade, and investigators suspect this development may be part of that trend.

"The incident is believed to be linked to the criminal network environment," the police stated. In February, Sweden witnessed its deadliest gun attack in Orebro when a former student, not affiliated with gangs, killed ten students and teachers before taking his own life. No clear motive was identified in that case.

(With inputs from agencies.)