Gang Violence Strikes Again: Orebro Shooting Under Investigation

Two people were injured in a gang-related shooting near a mosque in Orebro, Sweden. The police are investigating the case as attempted murder and have yet to make any arrests. Sweden has been grappling with gang-related violence for over a decade, and this incident highlights the ongoing issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two individuals were injured on Friday in a shooting near a mosque in Orebro, Sweden, in what police suspect may be a gang-related crime. Both victims have been hospitalized, but the severity of their injuries remains undisclosed, according to a police spokesperson.

The authorities are treating the case as attempted murder and are actively searching for a suspect, although no arrests have been made so far. Sweden has been plagued by gang-related violence for over a decade, and investigators suspect this development may be part of that trend.

"The incident is believed to be linked to the criminal network environment," the police stated. In February, Sweden witnessed its deadliest gun attack in Orebro when a former student, not affiliated with gangs, killed ten students and teachers before taking his own life. No clear motive was identified in that case.

