Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Nab 14-Year Fugitives in Scholarship Scam

The Economic Offences Wing of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two men involved in a multi-crore scholarship scam targeting minority students. Dharmpal Singh and Mohsina Khan were absconding for nearly 14 years. They embezzled approximately Rs 4 crore meant for pre-matric scholarships through fraudulent means while holding educational roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Nab 14-Year Fugitives in Scholarship Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has successfully apprehended two individuals who had evaded law enforcement for 14 years. The duo was involved in a large-scale scholarship scam depriving minority students of crucial educational funds.

Dharmpal Singh, also known as Brahmpal, and Mohsina Khan were arrested on Thursday in connection with the embezzlement of around Rs 4 crore. These funds were originally earmarked for pre-matric scholarships. The accused exploited their positions as school managers or principals to siphon the money through deceitful methods.

A comprehensive inquiry initiated by the district minority welfare officer exposed the widespread misappropriation of funds meant for scholarships. Multiple cases were filed against Singh and Khan under various sections of the IPC, as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act. After eluding capture for over 14 years, the two fugitives have finally been brought to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025