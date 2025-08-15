Uttar Pradesh Police Nab 14-Year Fugitives in Scholarship Scam

In a significant breakthrough, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has successfully apprehended two individuals who had evaded law enforcement for 14 years. The duo was involved in a large-scale scholarship scam depriving minority students of crucial educational funds.

Dharmpal Singh, also known as Brahmpal, and Mohsina Khan were arrested on Thursday in connection with the embezzlement of around Rs 4 crore. These funds were originally earmarked for pre-matric scholarships. The accused exploited their positions as school managers or principals to siphon the money through deceitful methods.

A comprehensive inquiry initiated by the district minority welfare officer exposed the widespread misappropriation of funds meant for scholarships. Multiple cases were filed against Singh and Khan under various sections of the IPC, as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act. After eluding capture for over 14 years, the two fugitives have finally been brought to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)