Court Denies Bail to Asad Khan: The Prime Accused in Pune Blasts

A special court has refused to grant bail to Asad Khan, an accused involved in the 2012 Pune bomb blasts case, citing the seriousness and gravity of the offense. Khan has been in custody for nearly 13 years, yet the court decision highlighted his prime role in the criminal activity.

Judge Shayana Patil, dealing with cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), pronounced the order this month. The blast conspiracy, aimed at creating terror and threatening public safety, was linked to avenging the death of Quatil Siddique from the Indian Mujahideen, the prosecution claimed.

Despite the defense's argument of prolonged pre-trial detention violating rights, the court sided with the prosecution, which provided prima facie evidence of Khan's participation. The decision underscores the seriousness of the charges related to preparing bombs and forming a criminal conspiracy.

