Left Menu

Tug of War: Trump’s Bid to Control D.C. Police Force Interrupted

The U.S. Justice Department agreed to scale back President Trump's attempt to take control of the D.C. police force. The agreement maintains Mayor Bowser's appointed police chief, Pamela Smith, in command. The exact role of DEA head Terry Cole remains under negotiation amid city officials' lawsuit challenging the takeover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 06:58 IST
Tug of War: Trump’s Bid to Control D.C. Police Force Interrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Justice Department reached an agreement to curb President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to assume control of Washington, D.C.'s police force. This decision, brokered with city officials, ensures that Mayor Muriel Bowser's police chief appointee, Pamela Smith, retains command of the Metropolitan Police Department. The deal follows intense negotiations urged by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes.

The negotiations continue to determine the role of DEA leader Terry Cole, tapped as D.C.'s 'emergency police commissioner' by Attorney General Pam Bondi under Trump's directive. Bondi's revised directive now labels Cole as her 'designee,' tasked with guiding the D.C. mayor on federal law enforcement needs, specifically federal immigration enforcement initiatives.

Trump's decision to take over Washington's police was based on declaring a 'crime emergency,' despite data showing a 30-year low in violent crime. The city challenged this in court, citing the Home Rule Act, which allows presidential control for emergencies but not full takeovers. Legal experts question the legality of this move, foreseeing potential legal contention.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025