Tug of War: Trump’s Bid to Control D.C. Police Force Interrupted

The Justice Department reached an agreement to curb President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to assume control of Washington, D.C.'s police force. This decision, brokered with city officials, ensures that Mayor Muriel Bowser's police chief appointee, Pamela Smith, retains command of the Metropolitan Police Department. The deal follows intense negotiations urged by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes.

The negotiations continue to determine the role of DEA leader Terry Cole, tapped as D.C.'s 'emergency police commissioner' by Attorney General Pam Bondi under Trump's directive. Bondi's revised directive now labels Cole as her 'designee,' tasked with guiding the D.C. mayor on federal law enforcement needs, specifically federal immigration enforcement initiatives.

Trump's decision to take over Washington's police was based on declaring a 'crime emergency,' despite data showing a 30-year low in violent crime. The city challenged this in court, citing the Home Rule Act, which allows presidential control for emergencies but not full takeovers. Legal experts question the legality of this move, foreseeing potential legal contention.