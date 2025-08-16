UN Experts Demand Probe into Alleged Ill-Treatment of Prisoners in Belarus

A group of United Nations human rights experts has urged Belarus to urgently investigate allegations of inhumane treatment of prisoners convicted under terrorism and extremism laws. The call comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of counter-terrorism legislation in the country to silence dissent and restrict civil liberties.

Concerns Over Prisoner Treatment

The experts’ appeal focuses on three inmates—two women and one man—currently serving lengthy prison sentences on terrorism and extremism-related charges. According to reports, these individuals are being denied adequate medical care and subjected to degrading treatment in detention.

The UN experts stressed that such conditions not only violate fundamental human rights but also risk causing irreversible harm to the prisoners’ health. They called on Belarusian authorities to take immediate measures to safeguard their wellbeing, including the possibility of pardons or sentence commutations to non-custodial penalties.

Previous Allegations Ignored

Two of the prisoners had previously been the subject of complaints submitted to the Belarusian government, but experts noted with regret that no corrective action has been taken to date. This, they warned, raises serious questions about the authorities’ willingness to uphold international human rights obligations.

One of the cases is particularly troubling, as the imprisonment of a female detainee may be linked to her socio-political writings. If confirmed, the experts said, this would represent a direct violation of her right to freedom of expression, a cornerstone of international human rights law.

Misuse of Anti-Terror and Extremism Laws

The UN experts also raised broader concerns about the systemic misuse of Belarus’s counter-terrorism and anti-extremism framework. They noted that individuals exercising civil and political rights are often prosecuted under these laws, added to public lists of “terrorists and extremists,” and subjected to long prison terms without due process.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has previously issued multiple opinions highlighting the abusive application of these laws. In many cases, people have been targeted not for acts of violence, but for peaceful political activity, journalism, or criticism of the government.

A Persistent Pattern of Repression

Belarus’s reliance on counter-terrorism measures to stifle dissent is part of a wider pattern of repression that intensified following the contested 2020 presidential election. Thousands of activists, journalists, and opposition figures have been detained, often on politically motivated charges. Human rights defenders report that prison conditions are harsh, medical care is frequently withheld, and ill-treatment of political prisoners is widespread.

International watchdogs, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have long criticized the Belarusian government for weaponizing its judiciary and security apparatus against its own citizens. The latest UN experts’ statement reinforces these concerns and adds urgency to calls for accountability.

UN Experts’ Call for Compliance with Human Rights Standards

The experts reiterated their demand that Belarus reform its counter-terrorism and anti-extremism legislation to bring it in line with international human rights law. They emphasized the need for fair trial guarantees, independent judicial oversight, and effective remedies for those wrongly targeted.

“Counter-terrorism and security laws must never be used as tools of political repression,” the experts said. “Belarus must take immediate steps to ensure that its legal framework respects human rights, due process, and the principles of justice.”

Growing International Pressure

The statement adds to mounting international pressure on Belarus, already facing sanctions from the European Union, the United States, and other countries over widespread human rights violations. While the government of President Alexander Lukashenko has consistently denied allegations of abuse, global scrutiny continues to intensify.

For the UN experts, the issue is clear: without accountability and reform, the misuse of counter-terrorism laws will continue to erode human rights in Belarus and leave prisoners vulnerable to mistreatment.