Protest Erupts in Kannauj Over Lineman's Tragic Death
A 24-year-old lineman, Brajesh Rathore, died from an electric shock in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, sparking protests by his family and locals. The incident led to clashes with police, who used force to disperse the crowd. Political leaders demand justice and compensation for the victim's family.
A tragic incident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, has left a community in mourning after 24-year-old lineman Brajesh Rathore died from electrocution.
The accident sparked protests as Rathore's family and locals gathered at the Tirwa electricity substation, blocking roads to demand justice and compensation.
Tensions escalated with clashes between protesters and police as authorities attempted to restore order, leading to injuries and property damage.
