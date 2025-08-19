New Zealand Strengthens Global Ties with Three Key Diplomatic Appointments

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced three new senior diplomatic appointments, marking a significant step in advancing New Zealand’s foreign relations and strengthening engagement with key international partners.

The new appointments are:

Joanna Kempkers – Ambassador to France

Greg Andrews – High Commissioner to Fiji

Angela Hassan-Sharp – Ambassador to Ireland

Strengthening Ties with France

Joanna Kempkers’ appointment as Ambassador to France underscores the importance of New Zealand’s longstanding partnership with Europe. France is not only a major European Union member but also a Pacific nation through its territories in New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

The relationship has deepened further since the EU–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement came into force in 2024, expanding opportunities for trade, investment, and cooperation in areas such as climate change, security, and research. France also plays a pivotal role in global security efforts, including in the Indo-Pacific, where New Zealand is increasingly focused on strategic stability.

Kempkers, an experienced diplomat, is expected to advance bilateral ties in trade, culture, and defence, while also supporting New Zealand’s work with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), based in Paris.

Renewing Engagement with Fiji

Greg Andrews’ appointment as High Commissioner to Fiji highlights the critical role of Pacific diplomacy in New Zealand’s foreign policy. Fiji is one of New Zealand’s closest neighbours and partners in the region, with deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people links.

As the Pacific faces growing challenges—including climate change, development pressures, and strategic competition from major powers—New Zealand’s presence in Fiji is central to supporting regional cooperation. The appointment comes at a time when New Zealand is working to strengthen its partnerships across the Pacific Islands Forum and reinforce shared values of democracy, resilience, and regional security.

Building New Bridges with Ireland

Angela Hassan-Sharp’s appointment as Ambassador to Ireland reflects New Zealand’s commitment to broadening its footprint in Europe beyond its traditional relationships. Ireland and New Zealand share strong cultural and historical ties, with significant Irish migration shaping New Zealand’s early history.

In recent years, the two countries have collaborated on research, education, and digital innovation, while also sharing perspectives as small, outward-looking democracies with a strong commitment to international rules-based systems.

Hassan-Sharp’s appointment is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, climate action, and cultural exchange, while also opening new avenues for collaboration in science and technology.

A Strategic Foreign Policy Outlook

Announcing the appointments, Minister Peters said the new diplomats bring extensive experience and a commitment to representing New Zealand’s values and interests abroad.

“These appointments reflect the importance of our relationships with key partners in Europe and the Pacific. Each of these postings plays a vital role in advancing New Zealand’s interests, whether in terms of trade, security, or cultural connections,” Peters said.

The appointments come as New Zealand continues to navigate a complex global environment, with growing geopolitical competition, economic headwinds, and pressing transnational issues such as climate change and energy security.

By placing experienced envoys in France, Fiji, and Ireland, the Government aims to strengthen New Zealand’s voice on the international stage and ensure its interests are well represented in critical conversations shaping the future.