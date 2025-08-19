Left Menu

Balancing Conservation with Cultural Sensitivity in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged for sensitivity in forest-related issues to respect tribal traditions and rights. He stressed balancing ecological and community priorities. The State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan emphasizes community-led conservation aligning with national biodiversity goals, advocating for a sustainable, respectful future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:53 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has highlighted the need for a sensitive approach in addressing forest-related issues. At a recent State Board for Wildlife meeting, Khandu underscored the importance of respecting the rights and traditions of tribal communities while pushing forward conservation efforts.

The Chief Minister emphasized that ecological priorities must not overshadow the well-being of local communities. "Protecting our forests is important, but protecting the people who have called these forests home for generations is just as vital," he expressed on social media platform X.

The meeting also reviewed strategies to enhance wildlife conservation in the region, calling for cultural sensitivity in the implementation of forest policies. The state's newly unveiled State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2025-2035 aims to adopt community-led approaches for biodiversity protection. This focuses on empowering communities and indigenous groups to actively safeguard their environment, in tune with national biodiversity goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

