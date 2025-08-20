Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against DMK Leader Periyasamy
The Supreme Court has paused the legal proceedings against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, accused of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. The stay was issued on August 19 and follows an appeal challenging the Madras High Court's direction to proceed with trial charges.
The Supreme Court has issued a temporary halt on the proceedings against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy in a disproportionate assets case valued at Rs 2.1 crore. This decision came from a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih on August 19.
The court's intervention follows an appeal by Periyasamy challenging the Madras High Court's April 28 verdict, which instructed a special court to frame charges against him and his family members. This case revolves around accusations that Periyasamy amassed wealth disproportionate to his official income during his tenure as a minister from 2006 to 2010.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had contested an earlier order that discharged Periyasamy and his family members. The high court later rejected that discharge and commanded a swift trial completion. Periyasamy currently manages the rural development, panchayats, and panchayat union portfolios in the DMK government.
