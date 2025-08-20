Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against DMK Leader Periyasamy

The Supreme Court has paused the legal proceedings against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, accused of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. The stay was issued on August 19 and follows an appeal challenging the Madras High Court's direction to proceed with trial charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:02 IST
Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against DMK Leader Periyasamy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a temporary halt on the proceedings against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy in a disproportionate assets case valued at Rs 2.1 crore. This decision came from a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih on August 19.

The court's intervention follows an appeal by Periyasamy challenging the Madras High Court's April 28 verdict, which instructed a special court to frame charges against him and his family members. This case revolves around accusations that Periyasamy amassed wealth disproportionate to his official income during his tenure as a minister from 2006 to 2010.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had contested an earlier order that discharged Periyasamy and his family members. The high court later rejected that discharge and commanded a swift trial completion. Periyasamy currently manages the rural development, panchayats, and panchayat union portfolios in the DMK government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025