Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against DMK Leader Periyasamy

The Supreme Court has issued a temporary halt on the proceedings against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy in a disproportionate assets case valued at Rs 2.1 crore. This decision came from a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih on August 19.

The court's intervention follows an appeal by Periyasamy challenging the Madras High Court's April 28 verdict, which instructed a special court to frame charges against him and his family members. This case revolves around accusations that Periyasamy amassed wealth disproportionate to his official income during his tenure as a minister from 2006 to 2010.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had contested an earlier order that discharged Periyasamy and his family members. The high court later rejected that discharge and commanded a swift trial completion. Periyasamy currently manages the rural development, panchayats, and panchayat union portfolios in the DMK government.

(With inputs from agencies.)