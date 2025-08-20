Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka Sworn In As New Lokayukta Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh

In a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, Justice (Retd) Prasanta Kumar Deka was officially sworn in as the new chairperson of the Lokayukta in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Former IAS officer Sang Phuntsok also took the oath as a member of the body.

The event saw Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik administering the oaths of office, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, senior officials, and other dignitaries. Highlighting the significance of the Lokayukta, the governor described it as a 'moral guardian' tasked with upholding integrity in public office, urging proactive measures to promote transparency and combat corruption.

The governor also stressed the importance of maintaining a corruption-free system as a cornerstone of public trust in governance. The Lokayukta office in Arunachal Pradesh became operational in 2019, following the enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Act in 2014. The position of chairperson was vacant after the passing of Justice Prasanta Kumar Saikia in April of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)