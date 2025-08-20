Left Menu

India's Bold Move: Legislation to Curb Online Money Games

The Indian government has introduced a bill to ban online games involving money, aiming to address addiction and financial fraud issues. The bill proposes penalties for facilitating such games and recommends an industry regulator. Industry bodies express concerns about the impact on a rapidly growing sector contributing significant tax revenue.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:28 IST
The Indian government has taken a decisive step against online money games, introducing a bill in the Lok Sabha aimed at curbing addiction and financial malpractices. The proposed legislation, known as the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, seeks to ban all forms of online gambling played for money.

The bill encompasses a ban on advertisements and prohibits banks from handling transactions related to these games. Offenders will face strict penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines. The government emphasizes the protection of societal welfare over potential revenue losses, addressing concerns of addiction and regarding financial fraud in the sector.

Industry representatives warn of the economic impact, highlighting the sector's potential for growth and substantial tax contributions. However, the government remains firm on its stance, aiming to safeguard public health and integrity while aligning digital practices with existing gambling laws in the physical domain.

