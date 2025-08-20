Lula's Approval Ratings on the Rise in Brazil

Support for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government is gaining momentum, according to the latest Genial/Quaest poll. In August, approval ratings for Lula's administration climbed to 46%, up from 43% in July and 40% in May, signaling a steady recovery.

The government's disapproval rate also reflected an improvement, lowering to 51% from 53% the month before and 57% in May — the highest disapproval recorded during Lula's three non-consecutive terms in office. These figures suggest a growing confidence among the Brazilian public.

The poll, conducted from August 13 to August 17, engaged 2,004 eligible voters in person and carries a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, capturing the nuanced shifts in public sentiment.