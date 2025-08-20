Blaze on U.S. Naval Ship Near Okinawa

A blaze broke out on the U.S. naval ship New Orleans near Okinawa on Wednesday, according to public broadcaster NHK. The incident occurred in southern Japan, causing immediate response efforts.

Authorities confirmed that there have been no injuries reported at the moment. Japanese Self-Defence Force vessels are actively engaged in firefighting measures to control the situation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation while emergency teams are working diligently to contain the spread as quickly as possible.

