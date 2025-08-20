Left Menu

Blaze on U.S. Naval Ship Near Okinawa

A fire erupted on the U.S. naval ship New Orleans near Okinawa, Japan. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and Japan's Self-Defence Forces are combatting the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:26 IST
Blaze on U.S. Naval Ship Near Okinawa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

A blaze broke out on the U.S. naval ship New Orleans near Okinawa on Wednesday, according to public broadcaster NHK. The incident occurred in southern Japan, causing immediate response efforts.

Authorities confirmed that there have been no injuries reported at the moment. Japanese Self-Defence Force vessels are actively engaged in firefighting measures to control the situation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation while emergency teams are working diligently to contain the spread as quickly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025