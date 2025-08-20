Left Menu

Lok Sabha Passes Online Gaming Regulation Bill: Society vs. Industry

A new bill regulating online gaming was passed by Lok Sabha. It aims to ban money games due to societal harm and addiction, despite Shashi Tharoor's concerns about pushing such activities underground. The bill divides online gaming into esports, social games, and money games, promoting the former two.

The Lok Sabha has passed a significant bill aimed at regulating the burgeoning online gaming industry. Amid a cacophonic voice vote, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, received both praise and caution from MPs.

While the government aims to curtail the societal harms posed by online money games, it also intends to nurture esports and social gaming without wagers. Despite these intentions, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor warns that banning money games could drive them underground.

The bill comes as a response to rising concerns about addiction and financial exploitation through money games, which have reportedly led to severe financial losses and even suicides. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasizes the need to prioritize societal interests over industry gains.

