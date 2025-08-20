SA Journalist Mpho Lakaje Wins SADC Media Award for Outstanding Radio Story

The South African government has extended its congratulations to Mpho Lakaje, who has been named the South African winner in the Radio category of the prestigious Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards 2025. The announcement was made on Sunday during the SADC Summit in Antananarivo, Madagascar, where regional leaders gathered to deliberate on issues of integration, development, and cooperation.

Award-Winning Story on Drought and Wildlife

Lakaje secured the award with his thought-provoking entry titled: “Should drought-stricken African countries resort to wildlife for food?” The story explored the intensifying drought crisis across the SADC region and the difficult policy responses some member states have been forced to adopt, including the controversial decision to slaughter wild animals to provide food relief for affected populations.

By shedding light on this sensitive issue, Lakaje’s reporting underscored the intersection of climate change, food security, and conservation—critical challenges facing Southern Africa today.

Recognition of Journalistic Excellence

According to Deputy Minister in The Presidency Kenny Morolong, the competition attracted 29 entries from across the SADC region, with South Africa submitting four entries across the award categories. Lakaje’s recognition, Morolong said, was both a personal triumph and a testament to South Africa’s commitment to journalistic excellence.

“His storytelling has amplified African voices, bridged cultural divides, and illuminated the shared aspirations of the people of the region,” Morolong remarked, praising Lakaje’s ability to tackle complex issues with nuance and empathy.

Freelance Career and International Reach

Currently working as a freelance journalist, Lakaje contributes to several outlets, including BBC Radio Africa and eNCA, building on a career defined by his dedication to investigative reporting and narrative-driven storytelling. His collaboration with BBC Radio Africa on the winning entry reflects the growing global resonance of African stories, told authentically by African journalists.

SADC Media Awards: Strengthening Regional Unity

The SADC Media Awards were established to encourage journalists across the region to cover issues of regional cooperation, integration, and development. They serve as a platform to honour those who contribute to building a shared identity among SADC nations and to highlight the role of the media in promoting socio-economic cooperation and cultural understanding.

By recognising Lakaje and other winners, the Awards reaffirm the power of journalism to:

Inform and educate citizens on regional challenges.

Inspire unity across borders.

Support transparency and accountability in governance.

Foster collective action in addressing climate, economic, and social crises.

A Broader Message for the Region

Lakaje’s success comes at a time when Southern Africa faces mounting pressures from climate change, economic inequality, and food insecurity. His story demonstrates how journalists can shape the conversation on policy and inspire collaborative solutions within the SADC framework.

The government hailed Lakaje’s achievement as an inspiration for young South African journalists and as a reminder of the critical role the media plays in advancing democracy, development, and regional solidarity.