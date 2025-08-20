C20 South Africa Backs G20 Social Summit to Amplify Civil Society Voices

C20 South Africa has welcomed the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Social Summit, scheduled for 18–20 November 2025, emphasizing that the event will create a platform for wider public engagement within the G20 framework. The Social Summit, hosted under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, is expected to bring together civil society voices from across the globe to shape inclusive policies for a fairer international order.

Elevating Civil Society Participation

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, C20 South Africa Chairperson Thulani Tshefuta stressed the importance of broad-based participation in global decision-making. “We believe every voice matters,” he said, noting that C20 leadership will soon meet with the Co-Convenor of the Social Summit, former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka, to advance preparations.

The Social Summit will form part of the ministerial and engagement group meetings convened during South Africa’s Presidency, aligning with the government’s pledge to position the G20 as a site of democratic global engagement.

Initial Policy Draft: A Civil Society Blueprint

At the briefing, Tshefuta presented the C20’s Initial Policy Draft Brief, developed collaboratively by 14 working groups representing over 2,400 civil society organisations worldwide. The draft outlines bold recommendations on:

Global governance and financial justice

Food security and agricultural resilience

Cultural diversity and social inclusion

Climate sustainability and green transitions

Education, health, employment, and social protection

Tshefuta stressed that the volatile global geo-political environment—including trade disruptions—presents both challenges and opportunities. “The turmoil in global trade must be viewed as an opportunity for the African continent to fast-track the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and leverage alternative markets,” he said.

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty

One of C20 South Africa’s central goals is to eradicate poverty by moving beyond short-term solutions to sustainable, evidence-based interventions. According to Tshefuta, effective strategies must include:

Quality education and skills development aligned with labour market demands.

Robust social protection systems for vulnerable populations.

Inclusive employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

He emphasized that government policies must create a coherent nexus between skills development, economic growth, and labour market activation. “Skills policies must be demand-led, economic policies must generate job-rich growth, and labour policies must actively support integration into the workforce,” he explained.

Support for Transformation Fund

C20 South Africa also endorsed innovative financial instruments to address structural inequities. Tshefuta highlighted support for the Transformation Fund proposed by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), which he said could serve as a strategic and catalytic tool to unlock inclusive growth.

Towards the Final Declaration

The 14 C20 working groups have already tabled Draft 1 of their Policy Briefs. Over the next two weeks, these groups will refine their proposals into Draft 2, culminating in a final C20 Declaration. This document will represent the collective voice of global civil society, offering concrete recommendations to shape the G20 agenda during South Africa’s Presidency.

A Global Civil Society Movement

C20 South Africa’s inclusive approach has drawn participation from thousands of organisations worldwide, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of global civil society. Its structure—anchored by volunteer facilitators and co-facilitators—demonstrates a commitment to grassroots leadership and participatory policy-making.

By integrating these voices into the G20 process, the upcoming Social Summit is expected to not only broaden dialogue but also reinforce civil society’s role in shaping more equitable, sustainable, and people-centered global policies.