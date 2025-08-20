Meghalaya's Bold Stand Against Repeat Drug Traffickers

In a decisive move against drug-related crimes, the Meghalaya government has ordered the detention of five repeat drug traffickers for a year under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS). This order comes after careful deliberation by an Advisory Board led by a retired Chief Justice, according to Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The individuals detained include Pynhoi Nongtdu alias Pun, Hubert Lamphrang Paliar alias Lungrit, Marwil Nangbah alias Marwil, Rintu G Saika alias Pratap, and Aisha Khatoon alias Pahari. Their cases were rigorously reviewed before the Advisory Board gave its nod for detention under Section 31 of the Act, indicating a stringent approach to tackling the drug menace in the region.

The state government's intensified crackdown on narcotics is highlighted by a major seizure worth Rs 4 crore in East Jaintia Hills, marking one of the largest in its history. The government plans to recognize the outstanding efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) members with cash awards and certificates at an upcoming event at the ANTF Directorate in Golflink.

