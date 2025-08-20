Congo's Quest for Peace: The Unfolding Doha Dialogue

A new peace deal is in the works between the Congolese government and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, aiming to restore government control over territories held by the rebels. This initiative, facilitated by Qatar, proposes a three-phase peace process. It will be deliberated under the mediation of both parties in Doha.

Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, stated in Kinshasa that President Felix Tshisekedi is dissatisfied with the draft. 'A new phase of discussions will open in the coming hours and days in Doha. President Tshisekedi confirmed to me that the proposed text is not satisfactory, an important element to keep in mind,' said Prévot.

The prolonged conflict, involving over 100 armed groups, has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement in Congo. Despite a US-sponsored peace agreement signed in Washington, tensions remain high as accusations of ceasefire violations continue. The humanitarian impact is severe, with the UN labeling it a major crisis.

