Punjab Government's Multi-pronged Relief Effort for Flood Victims

The Punjab government is taking concerted steps to address the devastation caused by floods. Compensation will be provided for crop losses, while relief operations are closely monitored by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and eight cabinet ministers. Efforts focus on evacuation, health, and stabilization of river water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has announced a comprehensive compensation package for victims facing crop losses and other damages in flood-hit regions, as confirmed by Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Wednesday.

In a concerted effort to manage crisis recovery, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is spearheading the flood relief initiatives, with directives for special assessments in Kapurthala's Sultanpur and Bholath areas.

Minister Goyal highlighted strategies such as 24-hour water level monitoring, assignment of eight cabinet ministers to oversee relief tasks, and distribution of dry rations by boat. A detailed report on the Beas river de-silting is underway, aligning with proactive flood prevention spending and strategic resource allocation, including sandbags for emergency measures.

