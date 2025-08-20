Punjab Government's Multi-pronged Relief Effort for Flood Victims

The Punjab government has announced a comprehensive compensation package for victims facing crop losses and other damages in flood-hit regions, as confirmed by Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Wednesday.

In a concerted effort to manage crisis recovery, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is spearheading the flood relief initiatives, with directives for special assessments in Kapurthala's Sultanpur and Bholath areas.

Minister Goyal highlighted strategies such as 24-hour water level monitoring, assignment of eight cabinet ministers to oversee relief tasks, and distribution of dry rations by boat. A detailed report on the Beas river de-silting is underway, aligning with proactive flood prevention spending and strategic resource allocation, including sandbags for emergency measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)