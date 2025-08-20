Left Menu

Israeli Minister Meets Qatari Officials for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer engaged with Qatari officials in Paris discussing a Gaza ceasefire, emphasizing that releasing all hostages is a prerequisite. This discussion aligns with Hamas signaling approval for a 60-day truce, conveyed through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:52 IST
Israeli Minister Meets Qatari Officials for Gaza Ceasefire Talks
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In Paris, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met senior Qatari officials to deliberate on a potential Gaza ceasefire, emphasizing that the release of all hostages is a non-negotiable condition for Israel.

Dermer's meeting follows a significant development where the militant group Hamas expressed its approval for a proposed 60-day truce.

Barak Ravid, a reporter from Israel's Channel 12, shared updates on social media platform X, highlighting the ongoing negotiations mediated by Egyptian and Qatari officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025