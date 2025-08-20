Israeli Minister Meets Qatari Officials for Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer engaged with Qatari officials in Paris discussing a Gaza ceasefire, emphasizing that releasing all hostages is a prerequisite. This discussion aligns with Hamas signaling approval for a 60-day truce, conveyed through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In Paris, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met senior Qatari officials to deliberate on a potential Gaza ceasefire, emphasizing that the release of all hostages is a non-negotiable condition for Israel.
Dermer's meeting follows a significant development where the militant group Hamas expressed its approval for a proposed 60-day truce.
Barak Ravid, a reporter from Israel's Channel 12, shared updates on social media platform X, highlighting the ongoing negotiations mediated by Egyptian and Qatari officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel says Hamas starving hostages; Security Council members say Israel starving Palestinians
Turbulent Tides: The Unending Conflict Between Israel and Hamas
Our plan is not to occupy or annex Gaza; our goal is to destroy Hamas and get our hostages back: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Gaza Offensive Coup
Israel's Determined Stand Against Hamas