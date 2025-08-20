Israeli Minister Meets Qatari Officials for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

In Paris, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met senior Qatari officials to deliberate on a potential Gaza ceasefire, emphasizing that the release of all hostages is a non-negotiable condition for Israel.

Dermer's meeting follows a significant development where the militant group Hamas expressed its approval for a proposed 60-day truce.

Barak Ravid, a reporter from Israel's Channel 12, shared updates on social media platform X, highlighting the ongoing negotiations mediated by Egyptian and Qatari officials.

