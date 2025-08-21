Four New Appointments to Employment Relations Authority Signal Stronger Private Sector Balance

New Zealand’s Workplace Relations and Safety Minister, Brooke van Velden, has announced the appointment of four new members to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), an independent body that resolves employment disputes and facilitates collective bargaining. The announcement is part of a wider strategy to ensure the ERA better reflects the balance of public and private sector employment in New Zealand.

Strengthening Balance in the ERA

Minister van Velden emphasized that when she began her term, the ERA was heavily weighted toward public sector experience. At the time, 76 percent of members had public sector backgrounds, while only 48 percent came from private sector roles.

“This did not reflect the realities of employment in New Zealand,” she explained. “Around 80 percent of the workforce is employed in the private sector, while only 20 percent is in the public sector. That imbalance in ERA membership limited the range of perspectives in dispute resolution and decision-making.”

With the new appointments, the balance will shift significantly: the ERA will now comprise 60 percent private sector experience and 52 percent public sector experience (many members bring dual backgrounds, which is why the totals exceed 100 percent).

New ERA Appointees and Their Tenure

The four new members bring extensive expertise in employment law and workplace investigations. Their appointments are as follows:

Simon Greening – Appointed for a term from 6 October 2025 to 5 October 2029

Alyn Higgins – Appointed for a term from 6 October 2025 to 5 October 2029

William Fussey – Appointed for a term from 15 November 2025 to 14 November 2029

Robert Davies – Appointed for a term from 12 January 2026 to 11 January 2030

“These appointments bring a wealth of experience, skills, and new ideas to the ERA,” said Ms van Velden. “They will strengthen the Authority’s ability to address employment relationship challenges with both fairness and practicality.”

Policy Reform and Legislative Backing

The new ERA appointments are also linked to broader policy reforms being pursued by the Government through the Employment Relations Amendment Bill, currently before the Select Committee.

Key proposed changes include:

Removing incentives for poor employee behaviour when raising personal grievances.

Clarifying the legal distinction between employment contracts and contracting arrangements, to reduce misclassification and disputes.

Van Velden stressed that these reforms, combined with the refreshed ERA membership, aim to modernize employment relations and make the system more representative of real-world dynamics.

Background on the New Appointees

Simon Greening – An experienced employment lawyer and founder of his own practice, Simon previously worked as a partner at Gaze Burt. With over 14 years’ experience in workplace investigations and legal representation, he has appeared before both the ERA and Employment Court. He also advised organizations during the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. Alongside his legal career, Simon has lectured on employment relations and run his own business, giving him strong private sector insights.

Alyn Higgins – A co-director of ATH Consulting Ltd, Alyn has more than 20 years’ experience in employment law. His expertise spans both private sector SMEs and not-for-profit organizations, with a strong focus on the hospitality industry, where he previously served as a legal advisor to Hospitality NZ. Known for his workplace investigations and legal advocacy, he brings a practical understanding of both employer and employee challenges.

Robert Davies – A partner at Norris Ward McKinnon, Robert has a decade of experience as an employment lawyer, mediator, and workplace investigator. He also teaches law at the University of Waikato and is an Associate of the Arbitrators’ and Mediators’ Institute of New Zealand (AAMINZ). His background includes dispute resolution across a wide range of industries, and he regularly represents both employers and employees.

William Fussey – Currently a Senior Associate at Anderson Lloyd, William has worked across leading law firms including SBM Legal, EY Law, and Catherine Stewart Barrister. His portfolio includes cases involving the Holidays Act, personal grievances, ERA investigations, and Employment Court hearings. With an LLM (Distinction) from Victoria University of Wellington, William brings both academic and practical expertise in employment law systems.

Looking Ahead

Minister van Velden confirmed that further changes to the ERA’s composition are expected as current members’ terms expire. The goal is to steadily bring the ERA’s membership into closer alignment with the national workforce distribution.

“These appointments are an important step toward achieving balance and strengthening the ERA’s credibility in the eyes of both workers and employers,” she said.

As the ERA welcomes its new members, employers, unions, and workers alike will be watching closely to see how this rebalancing of experience shapes future decisions and dispute resolutions.