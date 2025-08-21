Indonesia's Deputy Manpower Minister Arrested for Alleged Extortion
Indonesia's anti-graft agency has detained the deputy manpower minister, Immanuel Ebenezer, on extortion charges. The investigation focuses on irregularities in safety permit issuances. The manpower ministry has yet to respond or confirm if charges have been formally filed against the minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:01 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's anti-graft agency has detained Immanuel Ebenezer, the deputy manpower minister, linked to an extortion probe. The agency's deputy head disclosed the arrest on Thursday.
Speaking to Reuters, Fitroh Rohcahyanto revealed that Ebenezer's arrest stems from an investigation into alleged irregularities in the ministry's issuance of safety permits.
The manpower ministry has not yet issued a statement, leaving uncertainty over whether charges have been formally filed against the minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
