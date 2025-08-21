Left Menu

Indonesia's Deputy Manpower Minister Arrested for Alleged Extortion

Indonesia's anti-graft agency has detained the deputy manpower minister, Immanuel Ebenezer, on extortion charges. The investigation focuses on irregularities in safety permit issuances. The manpower ministry has yet to respond or confirm if charges have been formally filed against the minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:01 IST
Indonesia's Deputy Manpower Minister Arrested for Alleged Extortion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's anti-graft agency has detained Immanuel Ebenezer, the deputy manpower minister, linked to an extortion probe. The agency's deputy head disclosed the arrest on Thursday.

Speaking to Reuters, Fitroh Rohcahyanto revealed that Ebenezer's arrest stems from an investigation into alleged irregularities in the ministry's issuance of safety permits.

The manpower ministry has not yet issued a statement, leaving uncertainty over whether charges have been formally filed against the minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025