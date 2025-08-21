Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives 'Z' Security After Assassination Attempt

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category security coverage following an attack, reportedly a 'well-planned conspiracy to kill her', during a public interaction. Official sources confirmed the GRPF has assumed responsibility for her protection.

The CRPF, also responsible for the security of prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has initiated new security protocols ensuring Gupta's safety, which include 24/7 protection by 22-25 armed commandos at her residence and during public appearances.

The attacker's arrest led to charges of attempted murder, while Delhi Police continues the investigation. This move underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding its officials against credible threats identified by intelligence agencies.

