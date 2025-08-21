Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives 'Z' Security After Assassination Attempt
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been granted 'Z' category security by the Union government following an attack on her. CRPF commandos have been deployed to ensure her safety after a threat perception report by central intelligence agencies indicated a heightened risk, prompting enhanced security measures.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category security coverage following an attack, reportedly a 'well-planned conspiracy to kill her', during a public interaction. Official sources confirmed the GRPF has assumed responsibility for her protection.
The CRPF, also responsible for the security of prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has initiated new security protocols ensuring Gupta's safety, which include 24/7 protection by 22-25 armed commandos at her residence and during public appearances.
The attacker's arrest led to charges of attempted murder, while Delhi Police continues the investigation. This move underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding its officials against credible threats identified by intelligence agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Respond sensitively and promptly to human, crop loss in wild animal attacks: CM Sai
2 Marathi-speaking men attacked by migrants in Thane after dispute; 1 accused held
Russian Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Ukraine's Odesa Region
Tragic Loss in Line of Duty: Tamil Nadu Sub-Inspector Fatally Attacked
Russia's Attack on Ukrainian Gas Facility Threatens Winter Preparations