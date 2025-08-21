De Lille Dissolves SA Tourism Board, Moves to Appoint Interim Leadership

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has officially dissolved the South African Tourism Board, citing governance failures and unlawful decision-making processes. The decision, taken in line with section 16(3)(a) of the Tourism Act, came into effect immediately, the Department of Tourism confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Why the Board Was Dissolved

According to the department, the dissolution followed careful consideration of written representations submitted by the board after they were asked to show cause why they should not be removed.

Central to the decision was a controversial special board meeting held on 1 August 2025, at which an unlawful resolution was passed. Legal advice provided to the Minister found that the meeting had been improperly convened.

The Tourism Act specifies that only the Board Chairperson has the authority to convene such a meeting. However, the Chairperson, Professor Gregory Davids, had resigned on 31 July 2025, just a day before the meeting. Despite the vacancy, the board went ahead and convened the meeting, a move the Minister described as “unlawful and ultra vires” (beyond its legal powers).

This contravention was further compounded by the Board Charter adopted in April 2024, which reaffirmed that the power to convene special meetings lies exclusively with the Chairperson.

Governance Warnings Ignored

Minister de Lille had previously cautioned the board about governance irregularities. In a meeting on 4 July, followed by a formal letter dated 13 July 2025, she warned that failure to follow due process could undermine the integrity of the board and invalidate decisions.

In response, the board assured her in a 22 July letter that it had put interventions in place to ensure meetings would be properly constituted, chaired, and documented. However, just days later, the disputed special meeting was held, effectively contradicting these assurances.

“The Board is a creature of statute created in terms of section 13 of the Act and, as such, it derives its powers from the enabling law. The exercise of its powers must always be guided by the principle of legality as enshrined in section 1(c) of the Constitution of South Africa,” the department explained.

Appointment of New Leadership

Minister de Lille will now initiate the process of appointing a new South African Tourism Board in terms of section 13(3) of the Act. She will invite nominations from eligible individuals in due course.

In the interim, one or more persons will be appointed to manage the affairs of the entity until a permanent board is in place. This step, the Minister said, is intended to safeguard continuity and prevent disruption to ongoing programmes.

Ensuring Continuity in the Tourism Sector

The department reassured South Africans and industry stakeholders that this leadership shake-up will not derail South Africa’s critical tourism programmes.

Among the key priorities underway are:

Collaboration with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) to ensure the successful hosting of the G20 Summit later this year.

Finalisation of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan , which will be implemented in partnership with the private sector.

Preparations for the inaugural Tourism Investment Summit, scheduled for 10 September 2025 in Cape Town. The summit will showcase bankable infrastructure projects from both the public and private sectors to local and international investors. Delegates will include G20 Tourism Ministers and representatives from the World Travel and Trade Council.

These initiatives align with the Government of National Unity’s three central priorities:

Driving inclusive growth and job creation, Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, Building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

Tourism Month 2025

September, which marks Tourism Month in South Africa, will also feature the announcement of winners from the department’s first-ever student hackathon. Students from 18 higher education institutions have been competing to design digital solutions aimed at enhancing tourism services.

The Minister also encouraged South Africans to explore affordable travel packages through the Sho’t Left campaign, which is offering discounts of up to 50% on selected deals via www.shotleft.co.za.

Looking Ahead

By dissolving the board, Minister de Lille has sought to restore governance integrity within South African Tourism while ensuring that the institution remains focused on delivering growth, attracting investment, and showcasing South Africa as a leading global destination.