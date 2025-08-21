Mystery Behind Nord Stream Gas Attack: Arrest of Ukrainian Suspect in Italy

An arrest in Italy has brought a break in the investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline attacks. A Ukrainian suspect, identified as Serhii K., was apprehended for allegedly coordinating this act of sabotage. These explosions largely cut off Russian gas to Europe, exacerbating tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

Germany remains steadfast in its legal and investigative processes, with Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig affirming the commitment to the rule of law and Ukraine's importance as an ally. While Kyiv denies any involvement, diplomatic tensions continue as the suspect linked to the attack has been captured.

The suspect and accomplices are believed to have traveled from Germany's coast to a pipeline site near Bornholm in a rented yacht, using forged documents. The arrest, based on a European warrant, comes after months of investigation into the use of explosive traces found at the underwater blast sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)