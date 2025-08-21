Journalists Face Sedition Charges in Assam
Opposition MPs demand withdrawal of sedition charges against senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar, alleging misuse of laws to silence criticism. The Assam Police's actions against these journalists have sparked concerns over press freedom in India.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, a group of opposition MPs voiced strong concerns over the Assam Police's alleged harassment of renowned senior journalists, Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar. The MPs are calling for an immediate withdrawal of what they describe as 'malafide cases' against the journalists.
The MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, claim that the BJP-led government in Assam is misusing rebranded sedition laws to target independent voices and suppress dissent. Notably, the Guwahati Police has summoned Varadarajan and Thapar on sedition charges, a move that has been met with widespread criticism.
The Editors Guild of India has also expressed concern, urging Assam Police to reconsider its actions. Summonses were issued to Varadarajan and Thapar, citing a need to ascertain facts related to the investigation. However, the specifics of the case remain undisclosed by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Education Showdown in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav vs. BJP Government
AAP Decries 'Democracy's Demise': Opposition MPs Detained in EC March
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom
Opposition MPs Rally Against Alleged Voter Fraud in Bihar
EC silent but truth before entire country: Rahul Gandhi after Opposition MPs stopped from taking out march to poll body office.