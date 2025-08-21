Journalists Face Sedition Charges in Assam

On Thursday, a group of opposition MPs voiced strong concerns over the Assam Police's alleged harassment of renowned senior journalists, Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar. The MPs are calling for an immediate withdrawal of what they describe as 'malafide cases' against the journalists.

The MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, claim that the BJP-led government in Assam is misusing rebranded sedition laws to target independent voices and suppress dissent. Notably, the Guwahati Police has summoned Varadarajan and Thapar on sedition charges, a move that has been met with widespread criticism.

The Editors Guild of India has also expressed concern, urging Assam Police to reconsider its actions. Summonses were issued to Varadarajan and Thapar, citing a need to ascertain facts related to the investigation. However, the specifics of the case remain undisclosed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)