Congress Mobilizes 'Nyay Yoddhas' to Combat Alleged Injustice

The Congress party is gearing up to deploy 'Nyay Yoddhas' across Uttar Pradesh, a step aimed at providing legal assistance to individuals allegedly facing state oppression and to bolster its fight against purported vote theft.

Under the Yogi Adityanath administration, accusations of false charges against Congress participants, journalists, and social activists have surfaced for opposing government policies. In response, the Congress is restructuring its legal cell to form these 'Nyay Yoddhas' to ensure justice and uphold the truth, as announced by state Congress president Ajay Rai at a party briefing.

These volunteers, considered 'soldiers' of the state Congress' legal cell, will support Rahul Gandhi's efforts against electoral fraud and assist those illegally removed from voter lists. Asif Rizvi, Congress legal department coordinator, reported that 1,719 cases were filed against party workers due to political motives. He assured full legal backing to affected colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)